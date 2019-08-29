Forrest General hosting ‘Win This Car’ raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky person will be receiving the keys to brand new car on Thursday night.
The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation is hosting a raffle for a 2019 Honda CR-V EXL at 6 p.m. at Vardaman Honda in Hattiesburg.
A total of 1,400 tickets were sold at $75 each, with the proceeds benefiting addiction treatment and recovery at Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.
The foundation plans to use the funds for a campaign for the completion of the Spiritual Grounds at Pine Grove to complement the existing Circle of Healing sculpture, the Fire Circle, the Meditative Labyrinth and the Medicine Wheel.
