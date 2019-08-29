First Alert: Thursday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Things will cool back tonight into the 60s under a mostly clear sky. Dew points will be lower tonight, so it will allow the temperatures to fall back to autumn-like temperatures.
Friday will be a fantastic day for any outdoor activities, including Friday night football. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area with lower humidity. The ‘feels like’ temperatures will be around 95.
Saturday will look a lot like Friday. So get out and enjoy the nice weather.
By Sunday we will see a handful of storms pass across the area from east to west, moving the opposite direction than normal, with highs in the 90-degree range. Chance for rain is about 30-to-40%.
The chances for rain will sticks round on Monday with highs in the low 90s.
Then Tuesday through Friday of next week, things will be highly dependent on where Dorian decides to go. Right now, it looks like a turn north is in the cards. This will need to monitored closely, though, as any hiccup in the track of Dorian would mean drastic changes to our local forecast.
Beyond that, it looks like the forecast should remain mainly dry through the next two weeks.
