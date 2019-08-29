Give blood for chance to win $6,000 vacation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant is having a blood drive where donors will be entered to win a $6,000 dream vacation.
The blood drive will take place at a donation center on 805 S. 28th Street in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The blood drive is to increase blood supply after a 20% decline over the summer and donors are encouraged to donate before the increased travel and activities of Labor Day weekend.
Marketing and Communication manager for Vitalant, Mitzi Breaux, said having an adequate blood supply of all types, year round is crucial and is suggesting people to donate as soon as possible.
“Having an adequate blood supply year-round is crucial for patient care,” Breaux said. “If you are eligible, we urge you to donate as soon as possible and on a regular basis, at least two times a year.”
Donors will also receive a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store.
