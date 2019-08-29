Alleged gunman shoots at deputies, steals patrol car before being arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning shooting near Mt. Olive had Covington County authorities searching for a gunman Thursday. The alleged gunman, Brian Allen, was arrested about six hours after it all started.
Undersheriff, Layne McLaurin says deputies were called to a report of shots fired near Mt. Olive around 1 a.m Thursday. When deputies arrived, McClaurin says Allen started firing, stole a patrol car and drove off. The patrol car was found a few miles away, but Allen ran off. Allen was eventually tracked down and arrested. He was taken to the Covington County Jail.
