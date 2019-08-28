Stray showers possible today, but the rest of the week looks great

We started off your Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray storm or two possible and highs in the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday are going to be great! Highs will be in the low 90s with sunny skies and low humidity. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Humidity will start to return by Sunday with highs in the low 90s and hit-or-miss showers returning. We’re still watching Tropical Storm Dorian closely. It looks to take aim at the east coast of Florida this weekend. As of now, impacts to South Mississippi look unlikely.