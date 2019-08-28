Sims wins Republican nomination for Forrest Co. Sheriff

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charlie Sims won the Republican nomination for Forrest County Sheriff during Tuesday’s runoff against David Bassett.
The unofficial results show Sims captured 51% of the vote and Bassett received 49%, with Sims winning by a total of 197 votes. Affidavit votes will be counted on Wednesday.
Sims will now advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face independent candidates Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson.
Sims, a University of Southern Mississippi graduate, is a 37-year law enforcement veteran. Sims joined the Hattiesburg Police Department in 1981 and would eventually become chief, a position he retired from in 2001. Sims is currently the Assistant Director of Public Safety at Forrest General Hospital.
If elected sheriff, Sims said he will instill a culture of courtesy and respect in the department and immediately assess the departments resources to determine what changes should be made.
“I would do a complete and thorough evaluation of every aspect of the department. I would determine what’s being effective, what’s being efficient, what resources and how many are committed to each, and then I’d make the hard decisions, what needs to stay, what needs to go, what needs to change,” Sims said in a interview with WDAM.
