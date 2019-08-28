Sims heads to general election in the Forrest Co. Sheriff’s race

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Charlie Sims will be advancing to the general election after clinching the Republican nomination in the Forrest County Sheriff’s race.
On Wednesday, Forrest County affidavit votes were counted, but the last few ballots did not change the unofficial results.
Sims won the Republican nomination against David Bassett pulling in 51% of the vote. Sims’ supporters cheered for their candidate after the results surfaced Tuesday night.
“I’m overjoyed,” Sims said. “It has been a very long campaign season. I commend David Bassett. He did a great job and stayed positive. I know in his heart he wants to do good things for Forrest County and I’m right there with him.”
“I didn’t like the outcome, but I look forward to the future and I believe we have a future here in Forrest County,” Bassett said.
Sims is a 37-year veteran law enforcement officer and was formerly the chief of police at the Hattiesburg Police Department. He said he is looking forward to the upcoming general election.
“I want to bring this sheriff’s department to a new level,” said Sims. “I want to work hard for the people, I want to work for the people, I want to listen to the people and I want to make sure their concerns are answered. I’m going to need a lot of help, and I hope David and all the other deputies will stay with me. We are going to carry this to November and we are going to have a new day in Forrest County in January.”
Sims will now advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face independent candidates Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson.
As for voter turnout, the circuit clerk’s office said out of 46,651 active voters, only 13,028 people voted in the runoff.
