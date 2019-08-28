Player of the Week: Columbia’s Kentrel Bullock

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Wildcats found success early on with a big week one win over Mendenhall. Senior running back Kentrel Bullock led the way by scoring four touchdowns to make him WDAM’s Player of the Week
“When we was like 15 yards out from the end zone, we did a little screen pass that we’ve been working all summer. We ran it, and it worked,” said Bullock.
Summer workouts seem to be paying off for the Wildcats, especially Bullock. Columbia’s 59-6 win this past Friday might not have been possible without the senior, who had five carries for 75 yards and two receptions for 83 yards, for a total of 158 yards and four touchdowns.
Bullock gives all the credit to his offensive line.
“My offensive line, they’re great. I just think we executed pretty good,” said Bullock.
“He got some great matchups. Every time he gets the ball, there’s an opportunity for a big play. He didn’t have many touches, but when he did, he capitalized on all of them,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback.
The Ole Miss commit says the Wildcats’ early success lies in their new-found team chemistry.
“We’re a family out there. When one person does something, we all do it. We do everything as a family,” said Bullock.
“They’ve kind of made up their mind as a group that this year is going to be special and they’re not going to let anything stand in the way if they can,” said Bilderback.
However, the celebration is over as the team shifts its focus to cross-county rival East Marion.
“We have a big game coming up this week, and our focus and attention is that, and we’re trying to not listen to the noise outside and just focus on Columbia football,” said Bilderback.
