Ole Miss announces plan to relocate Confederate statue

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi is moving forward with the relocation of a Confederate statue on campus.
Ole Miss Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks sent an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon detailing the next steps for moving the statue from the center of campus to the Confederate cemetery on campus, calling it “a more suitable location.”
Earlier this year, the student Senate voted unanimously to move the statue to the cemetery.
In Sparks’ email, he says they’re awaiting a decision by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. If approved, they’ll submit their relocation plan to the Institutions of Higher Learning and hire a contractor to perform the work.
He also included drawings and specifications for the proposed plan.
“We are following the steps necessary for successful relocation and will maintain steady and committed progress to accomplish this relocation,” said Sparks in his email. “I reiterate that this will place the monument in a more suitable location, one that is commensurate with the purpose that is etched on its side.”
Read Sparks’ complete message below:
Dear students, faculty and staff,
As we begin the academic year, it is important for you to know about the progress that has been made to relocate the Confederate monument to the cemetery on campus, which is a more suitable location. The steps to relocate the monument are as follows.
- Submit a letter of intent to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) – Completed March 20, 2019
- Review meeting with MDAH – Completed April 2, 2019
- Contract with a firm to develop necessary plans – Completed June 3, 2019
- Develop the relocation and placement plans and drawings, and conduct site work to the required administrative, architectural, and engineering specifications – Completed August 27, 2019
- Submit relocation and reinstallation plans to MDAH for consideration – Completed August 27, 2019
- You can review the drawings and specifications for the proposed plan.
- Remaining steps – consideration and decision by MDAH; if approved by MDAH, submission of agenda item to Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) that includes MDAH approval; hire a contractor to perform the work
I am pleased that the plan and necessary drawings are complete, and I appreciate all of the work to develop the required documentation for submission. As we move toward this important change for our university, the university administration remains committed to abiding by the state rules and laws and IHL policies that govern all construction projects on our campus.
We are following the steps necessary for successful relocation and will maintain steady and committed progress to accomplish this relocation. I reiterate that this will place the monument in a more suitable location, one that is commensurate with the purpose that is etched on its side.
I wish you all a successful academic year as we continue efforts to make our campus a positive, productive, and welcoming educational environment for every student who joins our community of scholars seeking truth, knowledge, and wisdom.
Sincerely,
Larry D. Sparks
Interim Chancellor
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.