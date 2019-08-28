MDOT reopens bridge in Marion Co. after needed repairs

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation reopened the State Route 198 bridge in Marion County on Tuesday.
The bridge is located in Columbia between U.S. Highway 98 and Lumberton Road.
MDOT closed the bridge on Jan. 4 after an inspection identified some decay in some of its timber pilings.
Southern District Commissioner Tom King said MDOT’s number one priority is safety, making inspections very important to keep drivers safe.
“MDOT’s number one priority is safety. That’s why inspections are so crucial. We were able to determine the bridge needed repairs and make them quickly to ensure everyone stayed safe,” said King.
The bridges’ reopening comes with a load restriction of “12 Tons Tandem Axle” after the repairs.
