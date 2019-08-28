Jones Co. Circuit Clerk says voter turnout low for Tuesday runoff

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Overall voter turnout was low in Jones County for Tuesday’s runoff elections. Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said just over 16,600 people cast ballots.
That is down from the primary on Aug. 6 and lower than the turnout for a runoff last year.
“We had a little bit lower turnout this time then we had three weeks ago, which is disappointing,” said Brooks.
Brooks said the votes included about 900 absentee ballots and about 30 affidavit ballots.
