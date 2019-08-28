Hattiesburg man pleads guilty for illegal possession of gun

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday as part of Project EJECT.
Sacory Brown, 28, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Kirk Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobocco, Firearms and Explosives.
Brown was found in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop on March 8, 2018 after previously being convicted of burglary of a dwelling in Forrest County in 2012.
Project EJECT is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi aimed at fighting and reducing violent crime.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett will sentence Brown on Nov. 21. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.
