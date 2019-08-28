First Alert: Tracking Hurricane Dorian and what it means for Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Hurricane Dorian is passing north of Puerto Rico out in the open Atlantic. It is anticipated to move to the west-northwest toward Florida. The National Hurricane Center forecast has it making landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane on Labor Day somewhere along the eastern coast of Florida or Georgia.
For now, Dorian does not pose any immediate impacts to the Pine Belt, but does require monitoring.
What to expect:
During the next three-to-five days Hurricane Dorian will travel from Puerto Rico toward the eastern Florida or Georgia coastline.
Threats:
None for us right now, but this storm will continue to be monitored.
Timing:
We will know more about specifics every 12 hours. Right now, the timeline is for Dorian to make its initial landfall on Labor Day. Beyond that there are a lot of unknowns.
Unknowns:
There are almost infinity. We will know more with every passing 12 hours, but for now, keep tabs on the forecast and check your Hurricane Preparedness Kits.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
