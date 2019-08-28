Decision 2019: Primary runoff election results

Decision 2019: Primary Runoff Election Results
By Renaldo Hopkins | August 27, 2019 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 11:18 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Voters across the state headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary runoff elections.

Here are the unofficial runoff election results from around the Pine Belt:

Covington County

Supervisor District 5 (D)

Donnie R. Barnes - 390 (47%)

Arthur Keys - 436 (53%)

Forrest County

Sheriff (R)

David Bassett - 5,891 (49%)

Charlie Sims - 6,088 (51%)

Supervisor District 2 (D)

Charles Marshall - 383 (42%)

Sharon A. Thompson - 535 (58%)

Jasper County

Chancery Clerk (D)

Sharon Gray King - 1,956 (61%)

Cola Payton Shelby - 1,225 (39%)

Jones County

Sheriff (R)

Macon P. Davis - 8,314 (58%)

Alex Hodge - 6,107 (42%)

Supervisor Beat 1 (R)

Johnny A. Burnett - 1,529 (62%)

Harlon Matthews - 933 (38%)

Supervisor Beat 2 (R)

T. Larry Dykes - 2,064 (54%)

Richy H. Seals - 1,606 (44%)

Supervisor Beat 3 (R)

Phil Dickerson - 2,371 (57%)

Barry E. Saul - 1,773 (43%)

Supervisor Beat 5 (D)

Tarvares K. Comegys - 862 (56%)

George A. Carmichael - 683 (44%)

Justice Court Judge District 1 (R)

C. Grant Hedgepeth - 2,739 (58%)

Noel Rogers - 1,982 (42%)

Lamar County

Chancery Clerk (R)

Jamie Aultman - 6,038 (56%)

Phillip D. Carlisle - 4,673 (44%)

Surveyor (R)

Hunter Andrews - 4,588 (46%)

Marc A. Broome - 5,490 (54%)

Supervisor District 3 (R)

Terry Bass - 1,408 (64%)

Larry Bracey - 807 (36%)

Supervisor District 4 (R)

Mitch Brent - 2,028 (63%)

Tony E. Shifalo, Jr. - 1,184 (37%)

Constable District 3 (R)

Scooter Coker - 2,507 (63%)

Lyn Thompson - 1,493 (37%)

Marion County

Chancery Clerk (R)

Joy Daley Baughman - 2,208 (42%)

Elisha Prisk Moree - 3,043 (58%)

Coroner (R)

Jessie D. Graham - 2,856 (54%)

Carla Thornhill - 2,385 (46%)

Supervisor District 1 (R)

'Blue’ Eugene Green - 818 (54%)

Edward 'Eddie’ Morgan - 685 (46%)

Supervisor District 2 (R)

Terry Broome - 473 (39%)

John N. Moree - 729 (61%)

Justice Court Judge District 1 (R)

Brandon Paul Rowell - 1,529 (63%)

Joseph Turney - 894 (37%)

Constable District 1 (R)

Gary Holman - 1,061 (44%)

Krae K. Morgan - 1,337 (56%)

Perry County

Supervisor District 4 (R)

Clayton Hinton - 255 (43%)

Richard Q. Lott - 335 (57%)

Supervisor District 5 (R)

Don McAlpin - 307 (50%)

Marc Williams - 309 (50%)

Wayne County

Supervisor Beat 4 (D)

Gary Malone - 328 (53%)

Tommy E. Roberts, Sr. - 289 (47%)

Constable Post 2 (D)

Steven Holifield - 529 (56%)

Christopher Swindle - 421 (44%)

House of Representatives District 87 (R)

William E. “Billy” Andrews III - 2,205 (56%)

Joseph “Bubba” Tubb - 1,731 (44%)

State House of Representative District 88 (R)

Ramona Q. Blackledge - 4,132 (57%)

Gary Staples - 3,103 (43%)

State House of Representatives District 105 (R)

Dale Goodin - 2,281 (56%)

Roun S. McNeal - 1,771 (44%)

House of Representatives District 106 (R)

John Glen Corley - 1,504 (39%)

Jansen Owen - 2,399 (61%)

Statewide Races

Governor (R)

Tate Reeves - 174,893 (54%)

Bill Waller Jr. - 147,472 (46%)

Attorney General (R)

Lynn Fitch - 163,072 (52%)

Andy Taggert - 150,793 (48%)

Voters will once again step out to cast their votes in this year’s general elections on Nov. 5

