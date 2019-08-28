Decision 2019: Primary runoff election results

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Voters across the state headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary runoff elections.
Here are the unofficial runoff election results from around the Pine Belt:
Covington County
Supervisor District 5 (D)
Donnie R. Barnes - 390 (47%)
Arthur Keys - 436 (53%)
Forrest County
Sheriff (R)
David Bassett - 5,891 (49%)
Charlie Sims - 6,088 (51%)
Supervisor District 2 (D)
Charles Marshall - 383 (42%)
Sharon A. Thompson - 535 (58%)
Jasper County
Chancery Clerk (D)
Sharon Gray King - 1,956 (61%)
Cola Payton Shelby - 1,225 (39%)
Jones County
Sheriff (R)
Macon P. Davis - 8,314 (58%)
Alex Hodge - 6,107 (42%)
Supervisor Beat 1 (R)
Johnny A. Burnett - 1,529 (62%)
Harlon Matthews - 933 (38%)
Supervisor Beat 2 (R)
T. Larry Dykes - 2,064 (54%)
Richy H. Seals - 1,606 (44%)
Supervisor Beat 3 (R)
Phil Dickerson - 2,371 (57%)
Barry E. Saul - 1,773 (43%)
Supervisor Beat 5 (D)
Tarvares K. Comegys - 862 (56%)
George A. Carmichael - 683 (44%)
Justice Court Judge District 1 (R)
C. Grant Hedgepeth - 2,739 (58%)
Noel Rogers - 1,982 (42%)
Lamar County
Chancery Clerk (R)
Jamie Aultman - 6,038 (56%)
Phillip D. Carlisle - 4,673 (44%)
Surveyor (R)
Hunter Andrews - 4,588 (46%)
Marc A. Broome - 5,490 (54%)
Supervisor District 3 (R)
Terry Bass - 1,408 (64%)
Larry Bracey - 807 (36%)
Supervisor District 4 (R)
Mitch Brent - 2,028 (63%)
Tony E. Shifalo, Jr. - 1,184 (37%)
Constable District 3 (R)
Scooter Coker - 2,507 (63%)
Lyn Thompson - 1,493 (37%)
Marion County
Chancery Clerk (R)
Joy Daley Baughman - 2,208 (42%)
Elisha Prisk Moree - 3,043 (58%)
Coroner (R)
Jessie D. Graham - 2,856 (54%)
Carla Thornhill - 2,385 (46%)
Supervisor District 1 (R)
'Blue’ Eugene Green - 818 (54%)
Edward 'Eddie’ Morgan - 685 (46%)
Supervisor District 2 (R)
Terry Broome - 473 (39%)
John N. Moree - 729 (61%)
Justice Court Judge District 1 (R)
Brandon Paul Rowell - 1,529 (63%)
Joseph Turney - 894 (37%)
Constable District 1 (R)
Gary Holman - 1,061 (44%)
Krae K. Morgan - 1,337 (56%)
Perry County
Supervisor District 4 (R)
Clayton Hinton - 255 (43%)
Richard Q. Lott - 335 (57%)
Supervisor District 5 (R)
Don McAlpin - 307 (50%)
Marc Williams - 309 (50%)
Wayne County
Supervisor Beat 4 (D)
Gary Malone - 328 (53%)
Tommy E. Roberts, Sr. - 289 (47%)
Constable Post 2 (D)
Steven Holifield - 529 (56%)
Christopher Swindle - 421 (44%)
House of Representatives District 87 (R)
William E. “Billy” Andrews III - 2,205 (56%)
Joseph “Bubba” Tubb - 1,731 (44%)
State House of Representative District 88 (R)
Ramona Q. Blackledge - 4,132 (57%)
Gary Staples - 3,103 (43%)
State House of Representatives District 105 (R)
Dale Goodin - 2,281 (56%)
Roun S. McNeal - 1,771 (44%)
House of Representatives District 106 (R)
John Glen Corley - 1,504 (39%)
Jansen Owen - 2,399 (61%)
Statewide Races
Governor (R)
Tate Reeves - 174,893 (54%)
Bill Waller Jr. - 147,472 (46%)
Attorney General (R)
Lynn Fitch - 163,072 (52%)
Andy Taggert - 150,793 (48%)
Voters will once again step out to cast their votes in this year’s general elections on Nov. 5
