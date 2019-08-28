Davis knocks off incumbent Hodge to win nomination for Jones Co. Sheriff

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be a new sheriff in Jones County.
Incumbent Alex Hodge was defeated by challenger Macon P. Davis in a runoff for the Republican nomination for sheriff on Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Davis captured 58% of the vote while 42% of voters cast ballots for Hodge.
According to the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Office, there are still 900 absentees ballots to be counted.
Davis moves on to the general election where he will face Independent candidate Joe Berlin. The general election will be held on Nov. 5 .
