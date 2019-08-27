What to know for Tuesday’s runoff elections

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the primary runoff elections in Mississippi.
Here in the Pine Belt, we have our eyes on a few big matchups.
Charlie Sims and David Bassett will face off for the Republican nomination in the Forrest County Sheriff’s race. The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face independents Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson in the general election on Nov. 5.
Jones County voters will also decide the Republican nominee for Sheriff. Incumbent Alex Hodge and Macon Davis will be on the Republican ballot after each candidate failed to reach 50% of the vote in the Aug. 6 primary. The winner will face independent Joe Berlin in the general election.
Statewide, voters will decide if Tate Reeves or Bill Waller Jr. will be the Republican nominee in the 2019 governor’s race. The winner will face Jim Hood, who clinched the Democratic nomination in the primary.
Another prominent Republican runoff is between Attorney General candidates Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart.
Polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line at 7 p.m. you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls.
For more information on voting in the runoff, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.
You can also view sample ballots from Pine Belt counties here.
Follow WDAM for live updates on election results Tuesday.
