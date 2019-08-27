No. 14 JC sits even-steven in early-season soccer

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A little more than a week into the 2019 women’s soccer season, it’s been a bit of feast or famine for the 14th-ranked Jones College Lady Bobcats.
The Lady Bobcats opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Hinds Community College at Sports Force Park in Vicksburg.
The game had been moved because of wet grounds in Raymond.
Esmeralda Figueroa had a pair of goals and Rachel Barnaby added a third.
Figueroa opened the scoring near the midway mark of the first half, with an assist going to Sierra McLeod.
Figueroa’s shot into the lower left part of the goal on an assists by Alexus Hodges made it 2-0 late in the second half, and Barnaby ended the scoring about 3 minutes later on a shot into the upper right of the goal off an assist by Heather Sullivan.
JC goalie Sarah Sumrall, who was credited with three stops, picked up her first win of the season.
The Lady Bobcats took 30 shots, including 21 shots on goal. Hinds managed four shots, including three shots on goal.
Jones had six corner kicks; Hinds, one.
The Lady Bobcats (1-1) evened their record when they dropped a heart-breaking 1-0 decision to visiting ASA Miami this past weekend.
Annelize Aleixo’s goal with 88 seconds left in the match gave the Silver Storm the victory at Bobcat Soccer Field.
Jones’ best shots came about 15 minutes into the second half, when Barnaby sent a shot off the top of the goal’s crossbar.
A few minutes later, the Lady Bobcats were awarded a penalty kick after a hand ball foul in the scoring box. But ASA goalie Hannah Kuster came up with the save on Barnaby’s attempt.
ASA outshot Jones 25-11 and had a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.
Sarah Sumrall and Alexis Wilson (0-1) split time in goal for JC and came up with nine saves.
The Lady Bobcats were scheduled to face Holmes Community College Monday, but inclimate weather forced the match’s postponement. No makeup date has been announced.
Jones will open South Division play against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 5 p.m. Friday.
