Man killed in Waynesboro shooting
August 27, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:52 PM

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a home around 4:50 a.m., according to Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ross said they are currently searching for a suspect in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

