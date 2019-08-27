Man killed in Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man dead.
Officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a home around 4:50 a.m., according to Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Ross said they are currently searching for a suspect in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
