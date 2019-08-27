Machine removed after video surfaces of it changing vote from Waller Jr. to Reeves

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - “Regardless of who you vote for, make sure your vote is cast correctly.” That’s one man’s message after issues with an electronic ballot machine in Lafayette County.
While casting his vote in the Republican runoff for Governor, it appears the machine malfunctioned. In a video Ethan Peterson posted to Facebook, you can see him pressing on Bill Waller Jr.’s name and Tate Reeves’ name being selected instead.
Peterson says in the video, “It is not letting me vote for who I want to vote for.”
He says that a poll worker also experienced the hiccup while she was trying to vote as well. Eventually he was able to vote for Waller.
“I ended up tapping the “x” to get it to clear, then I was able to cast my vote for Waller, Jr.” he says.
Peterson later alerted election officials to the problem.
Anna Moak with the Secretary of State’s office sent a statement regarding the issue.
“Our Office was made aware this morning that one TSX machine was malfunctioning in the Republican Primary at the Burgess precinct in Lafayette County. We contacted the county. The county dispatched a technician to the precinct and the tablet is being replaced. To our knowledge, only one machine was malfunctioning. Apparently 19 votes were cast prior to the error being detected.
Our Office does not run party primaries. Additionally, TSX machines are county-owned and it is the responsibility of the parties in the primary election to test the machines.”
According to the Associated Press, Circuit Clerk Baretta Mosley says all of Lafayette County’s electronic voting machines were functioning properly when they were tested Friday. She said the problem machine might have fallen out of calibration if it was handled roughly later.
If you experience any issues while trying to cast your ballot be sure to call the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 1(800) 829-6786.
