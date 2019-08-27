Jones College men’s soccer get off to 1-1 start

Rodrigo started the barrage with a 25-yard laser in the 13th minute. After Hinds tied the game in the 21st minute, Rose put the Bobcats back in front four minutes later, slamming home a rebound past Hinds goalie Dawson Albritton for a 2-1 halftime lead. Dempsey gave put Jones ahead 3-1 on a second-half penalty kick before Ratcliff wrapped up the scoring, heading in a pass into the box from Zach Diaz.