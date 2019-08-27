Jones College men’s soccer get off to 1-1 start

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones College Bobcats have had a mixed bag of an early soccer season.
JC opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Hinds Community College at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg because of unplayable field conditions in Raymond.
Cris Rodrigo, John Mark Rose, Chris Dempsey and Peyton Ratcliff each scored a goal.
Rodrigo started the barrage with a 25-yard laser in the 13th minute. After Hinds tied the game in the 21st minute, Rose put the Bobcats back in front four minutes later, slamming home a rebound past Hinds goalie Dawson Albritton for a 2-1 halftime lead. Dempsey gave put Jones ahead 3-1 on a second-half penalty kick before Ratcliff wrapped up the scoring, heading in a pass into the box from Zach Diaz.
Jones outshot Hinds 21-14 on the night, including a 15-8 on-goal advantage.
JC goalie Callum Harley stopped seven of the eight shots, while Albritton had 11 saves for the Eagles.
The Bobcats (1-1) dropped a tough 2-1 decision against Itawamba Community College this past weekend at Bobcat Soccer Field, with a late, first-half penalty kick standing up as the difference.
JC scored less than 4 minutes into the game, with Alejandro Pocasangre poking home a pass from Itai Allen for a 1-0 Bobcats’ lead.
ICC tied the match minutes later on a goal by Lando Nichols, then took the lead for good on Irvin Rodriguez’ penalty kick at the 32:59 mark.
Harley made five saves for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats managed just six shots, including five on-goal. Itawamba had eight shots, seven on-goal. Alex Box was in goal for the Indians and had four saves.
The Bobcats were scheduled to face Holmes Community College Monday, but bad weather forced the match’s postponement. No makeup date has been announced.
Jones will open South Division play against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 7 p.m. Friday.
