Hattiesburg man charged in deadly hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a woman on Aug. 20.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Bernaldo Loftin, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Police said the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Broadway Drive and 63rd Street around 11:22 p.m. That’s where responding officers found an injured Angela Rigney lying in the roadway.
Rigney, 54, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Loftin, of Hattiesburg, is currently being held at the Forrest County Jail. His bond has not been set.
