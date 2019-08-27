First Alert: Tuesday afternoon forecast

Most of the passing showers and storms will wane as the sun goes down tonight. That said, there may be a few that try to hang on through about midnight. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but there may be a few strong storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s.
Wednesday another round of afternoon storms, but it looks like the bulk of the action will be to the west of us. There may be some decent rain in some of our western counties for places like Monticello, Tylertown, and Columbia. But further others, it looks like more isolated storms will be possible. Highs will top out around 90 degrees.
Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry behind a late summer cold front. The cold front won't really bring "cold" weather. In fact, it won't even really be "cooler" either. Temperatures will still top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The difference will be the lower humidity levels. The 'feels like' temperature will be around 95.
This weekend will see another increase in chances for rain. Highs will continue to roll in the low 90s.
And then Dorian will need to be monitored for early next week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.