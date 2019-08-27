Carey women’s soccer shuts out Texas Wesleyan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ William Carey University women’s soccer team took a bit of time to get going, but once the top-ranked Lady Crusaders did, it spelled curtains for visiting Texas Wesleyan University.
Carey came out of a lengthy weather delay to score four, second-half goals on its way to a 5-0 shutout of the Lady Rams at Crusader Field.
The Lady Crusaders (2-0) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on Rebeca Delgado’s goal.
After the match was held up by a deluge, Carey came out clicking.
Silvia Leonessi knocked home a goal at 58-minute mark of the second half and Itzavanna Gracia followed with a goal of her own about three minutes later.
Leticia Cupilille and Caitlyn White each scored a goal late in the second half to wrap up the scoring.
The Lady Crusaders will welcome Louisiana State University-Shreveport to Crusader Field at 6 p.m. Thursday
