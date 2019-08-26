Wet roads cause traffic mess on I-59 in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A series of crashes has had southbound traffic on Interstate 59 in Laurel tied up for much of Monday morning.
Right now, the main trouble area is near exit 93, the South Laurel exit. That’s where officers are working a six-vehicle crash involving two logging trucks.
Police said the pileup happened while an LPD officer was working a minor traffic accident. Officials said the first truck swerved to avoid that crash and hit another vehicle, and the second truck also swerved and ended up off the roadway in a ditch.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said I-59 is down to one southbound lane in the area, and both lanes will briefly close for a short time to clear the trucks from the scene.
Cox said no serious injuries have been reported out of the morning’s traffic mess.
