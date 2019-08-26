Man charged with making threat against Lamar County schools

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with making a threat on social media against the Lamar County School District.
On Monday the district announced the arrest of Xadrien Watson, who was charged with two counts of violating the Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law. Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith said Watson was not a current student.
The Lamar County School District Police Department investigated the threat Saturday with assistance from area FBI offices, the US Marshals, Hattiesburg police assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Watson was located on Broad Street in Hattiesburg, where he was arrested and then booked in the Lamar County Jail.
“The Lamar County School District is grateful for the assistance of all agencies who participated in this investigation," the district said in a news release. "We are also thankful to the observant individuals who saw the posts on social media and took the appropriate steps to report it. These incidents are not taken lightly and will be investigated thoroughly and subjects who make these threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”
The Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law went into effect on July 1.
