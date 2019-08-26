Lucedale man wanted for felony domestic assault

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County deputies are searching for 31-year-old Kevin Howard Ferguson, of Lucedale. Ferguson is wanted for felony domestic violence/aggravated assault.
According to deputies, the sheriff’s office received a call reporting an assault that happened in the Rocky Creek Community in George County on Friday, August 23. Deputies say the victim of the assault suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.
A warrant for Ferguson’s arrest has been issued.
He is described as a 5′7 white male weighing 175 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has very obvious face tattoos.
Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.
Officials are also searching for 34-year-old Brandon Chase Tanner on charges of felony domestic violence/aggravated assault for a separate incident.
The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
