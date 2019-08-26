LPD, Choctaw police arrest armed robbery suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of trying to rob a store in Laurel earlier this month.
Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery complaint at Tienda La Libertad around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 8. Police said a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and hit the clerk several times before leaving the scene. The clerk was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
On Aug. 23, Choctaw police assisted the Laurel Police Department in arresting 33-year-old Nicolas Fransisco on the Choctaw Reservation.
Fransisco is charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault. He will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.