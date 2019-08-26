Forrest County voters to decide Republican nominee in Sheriff’s runoff

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to determine the Republican nominee for Sheriff in the upcoming general election.
Charlie Sims and David Bassett will face off for the nomination in the runoff after each failed to get over 50% of the vote in the primary. Bassett received just under 50% of the vote with Sims trailing with almost 48%.
Bassett is a Petal native and started his law enforcement career with the Petal Police Department in 1997. He signed on with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2006, a position he still holds today.
Sims, a University of Southern Mississippi graduate, is a 37-year law enforcement veteran. Sims joined the Hattiesburg Police Department in 1981 and would eventually become chief, a position he retired from in 2001. Sims is currently the Assistant Director of Public Safety at Forrest General Hospital.
Both candidates said the biggest issue they see in the county is drugs and both hope to tackle that, if elected.
The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Independents Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson in the general election on Nov. 5.
