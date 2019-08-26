First Alert: Rain and storms likely all day long

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with scattered storms and temps low 70s. You'll want to have your raincoats as you head out the door. T-Storms will be likely all day long with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Scattered T-Storms will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Thursday and Friday are going to be great! Highs will be in the low 90s with sunny skies and low humidity!!
Humidity will start to return by the weekend with highs in the low 90s and hit-or-miss showers returning.
