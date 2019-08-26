Ellisville bank robber pleads guilty after multistate crime spree

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing up to 20 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to robbing banks in Ellisville, Gautier and Pace, Fla.
According to federal investigators, Clifford Randell Montague’s multistate crime spree started on Feb. 23, 2019 when he robbed a credit union in Gautier. Officials said Montague, 53, handed the bank teller a note threatening to shoot her if she didn’t put cash in a bag.
Less than two weeks later, Montague struck again, this time robbing a bank in Florida. Montague robbed the Bancorp South Bank in Ellisville on March 18. Police said he got away with several thousand dollars in cash.
Montague was arrested the next day in Memphis, Tenn. Investigators said he was stopped while driving a car reported stolen out of Pensacola, Fla. and confessed to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden will sentence Montague on Nov. 25 in Gulfport.
