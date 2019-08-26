Congressman Trent Kelly endorses Delbert Hosemann in bid for Lieutenant Governor

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Trent Kelly endorsed Delbert Hosemann Monday in his election bid for Lieutenant Governor, citing his leadership and proven record established during his three-term tenure as Secretary of State.
“The Lieutenant Governor is an extremely important position in Mississippi because of its proximity to the budget and policy,” Congressman Kelly said. “Delbert Hosemann is a conservative, and he has been a strong advocate for our public schools and businesses. Delbert is the right person to lead our State as our next Lieutenant Governor. I hope you’ll join me in voting for him on November 5.”
Over the years, Hosemann and Congressman Kelly have partnered on consumer protection and other projects dating back to Congressman Kelly’s days as a District Attorney in the First Circuit.
“Congressman Kelly has a long history of serving our State and is an asset to us in Washington. He led our soldiers as a Lieutenant Colonel in Iraq, and was exemplary in his duties as a District Attorney,” Hosemann said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to partner with Congressman Kelly in the future to make our State an even better place for our children and grandchildren.”
The General Election in Mississippi is November 5, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.