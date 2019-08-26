Authorities searching for Lucedale man accused of severely beating woman

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for a Lucedale man accused of severely beating a woman last week in George County.
George County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for 34-year-old Brandon Chase Tanner on charges of felony domestic violence/aggravated assault.
The assault was reported Friday, Aug. 23, in the Movella community but authorities say Tanner fled before deputies arrived. The victim suffered serious injuries that put her in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities are looking for Tanner, who is described as standing 5'0" tall, having brown hair and eyes, and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen in the Movella community and the north part of Jackson County.
Anyone with information about Tanner’s whereabouts is asked to contact George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4877. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers both online and by calling 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.