Southern Miss freshmen volunteer to serve community

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hundreds of freshmen students at the University of Southern Mississippi spent Saturday learning to help others.
More than 250 students volunteered for service projects across Hattiesburg.
They worked in conjunction with the United Way of Southeast Mississippi at many locations, including the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry on campus.
“I just wanted to be a part of something bigger than me and help others in need,” said Ashleigh Bell, one of the volunteers students from Olive Branch, Miss.
“These people (at the pantry) are helping you and they’re helping people just like you, so you might as well help them,” said John Medford, another volunteer student from Memphis, Tennessee.
The students volunteered at eight different locations across the Hub City.
