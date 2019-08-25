Missouri woman killed in Highway 49 crash in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman from Missouri died after a two-vehicle crash in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Hattiesburg police responded to a traffic accident with injuries in the 4800 block of Highway 49, around 1 p.m.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the woman as 80-year-old Cindy Canfield.
Officials said Canfield was driving a Nissan Rogue when she attempted to cross westbound and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling north.
Canfield was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.
Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.