Laurel rallies past Poplarville; Northeast Jones rolls

POPLARVILLE, Miss (WDAM) - Laurel High School junior quarterback Xavier Evans threw for one touchdown and ran for another to help carry the Golden Tornadoes past Poplarville High School Friday night.
Evans rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and completed 10-of-20 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
He also added a 2-point conversion run during a fourth-quarter rally that saw Laurel outscore the host Hornets 15-7 to pull out the road win.
Poplarville led 7-6 at halftime before the Golden Tornadoes’ comeback.
Sophomore Kiron Benjamin went for 22 yards and a touchdown for Laurel, while senior Amir Smith netted 45 yards on seven carries.
Evans spread the football around, with six different players making at least one catch. Junior Kanarius Johnson had five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.
The Golden Tornadoes’ defense came up big as well with four fumble recoveries, including two by senior Ryan Fuller and one apiece by Caden Mack and DeAnthony Walker.
Laurel (1-0) will welcome Hattiesburg High School “Between the Bricks” at Blair Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for the 98th renewal of the Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug. The Tigers (0-1) dropped a 38-15 decision Saturday at Petal High School.
Poplarville (0-1) will travel cross-county and visit archrival Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (0-1) lost 28-17 Friday at Hancock High School.
MEADEVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Tony Barnes rushed for two touchdowns and Cole Thomas returned a fumble 70 yards for a score as the Tigers picked up the season-opening road win over the Bulldogs.
Northeast led 7-0 after the first quarter and 20-0 at the half. Franklin County (0-1) cut the lead to 20-6 after three quarters, but the Tigers scored twice in the final quarter to put away the win.
Barnes ran for 79 yards on 16 carries. Freshman Zachary Dyess (26 yards on five carries) and senior Ben Knight 9 yards on two carries) each scored on a touchdown run.
Senior Zymarrian Ducksworth had 49 yards on 11 carries for Northeast and senior Mason Smith had 48 yards on eight carries.
The Tigers (1-0) will welcome West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs (1-0) opened the season with a 24-16 victory Friday over George County High School.
KILN, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blue Devils let a 17-7 lead slip away in the fourth quarter Friday, as the Hawks scored 21 unanswered points to claim the season opener for both schools.
Senior Detrich Spikes broke off an 86-yard run in the first quarter to put Pearl River ahead 7-0, but Hancock tied the score at halftime with a second-quarter touchdown.
A PRC field goal put the Blue Devils up 10-7 after three quarters, and 25-yard touchdown run by junior Ty Herring bumped the lead to 10 points.
But Hancock junior quarterback Sama’J Robertson scored on a 45-yard run to get the Hawks back within 17-14, and after a Pearl River fumble, Robertson’s touchdown pass put Hancock (1-0) ahead for good with 5 minutes to play.
The Blue Devils (0-1) will welcome archrival Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets (0-1) dropped a 21-14 decision Friday to visiting Laurel High School.
MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Ras Pace threw for two touchdowns, but the Cougars from the north were able to hold off the Marion County Cougars Friday night in the season opener for both Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ programs.
Pace completed 13-of-25 passes for 175 yards. He also led Columbia Academy’s rushers with 34 yards on seven carries.
Junior Robert Johnson hauled in six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, while senior Patrick Gill caught a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Columbia Academy (0-1) will welcome Adams County Christian Center for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Rebels (1-0) took a 7-0 victory Oak Forest Academy Friday.
