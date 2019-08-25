First Alert: Sunday night forecast

For tonight, you can expect off and on showers and possibly a thunderstorm with lows in the lower to mid-70s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
Monday looks to be wet with a 70percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 and lows around 70.
Thursday and Friday expect drier air to move into the area with highs around 90 and lows in the 60s. No rain is expected.
Saturday we will put a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70.
Sunday you can expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
