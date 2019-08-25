Collins firefighters train using grain bin rescue tube

By Charles Herrington | August 24, 2019 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 7:13 PM

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders spend their Saturday afternoon learning how to use a very specialized piece of life-saving equipment.

Collins firefighters trained with a grain safety rescue tube.

It’s called the “Great Wall of Rescue.” It’s a lightweight, aluminum system made up of connecting panels. It’s designed to save a person trapped in grain.

People from the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety conducted training with the equipment.

