Collins firefighters train using grain bin rescue tube

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders spend their Saturday afternoon learning how to use a very specialized piece of life-saving equipment.
Collins firefighters trained with a grain safety rescue tube.
It’s called the “Great Wall of Rescue.” It’s a lightweight, aluminum system made up of connecting panels. It’s designed to save a person trapped in grain.
People from the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety conducted training with the equipment.First responders spend their Saturday afternoon learning how to use a very specialized piece of life-saving equipment.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.