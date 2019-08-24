West Jones, West Marion take different routes to victory

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ West Jones High School played the generous host Friday night before the Mustangs galloped back for a 24-16 victory over George County High School.
The Mustangs (1-0) fell behind 16-0 before shutting down the Rebels (0-1) over the last 2 ½ quarters.
George County grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first quarter when a bad snap by West Jones went through the end zone for a safety.
The Rebels made it 16-0 on Jaylyn Scott scoring runs of 8 yards and 5 yards in the second quarter before West Jones took over
The Mustangs got on the board on a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Alan Follis to senior wide receiver Michael Neal to cut the deficit to 16-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, junior running back Kentrell Pruitt broke off a 31-yard touchdown run and sophomore place-kicker Benjamin Cooper hit a 28-yard field goal to give West Jones its first lead, 17-16.
Follis capped the scoring with s 43-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.
The Mustangs limited the Rebels to 149 total yards, coming up with three turnovers and allowing only 2-of-12 third-down conversions.
Follis completed 13-of-27 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also rushed 48 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Pruitt led the Mustangs on the ground with 53 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Junior Tajrick Randolph caught five passes for 51 yards, while Neal had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
In his first high school football game, Cooper connected on his lone field goal and all three of his extra-point attempts.
The Mustangs will visit Northeast Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (1-0) opened the season with a 33-6 victory at Franklin County High School.
The Rebels will travel to Greene County High at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (0-1) dropped 42-20 decision Friday night at Biloxi High School.
PURVIS _ The Trojans ran for 240 yards and five touchdowns to blank the Tornadoes and pick up the Friday night road win.
Junior Jartavious Martin rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while sophomore Octavious Harvey ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Martin opened the scoring on a 3-yard run to give West Marion a 6-0 lead after one quarter.
Harvey scored on a 12-yard run and Jayden Duncan went in from 16 yards out to make the score 20-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, junior Quavonte Swanigan added a 10-yard run and Harvey capped the scoring with a 5-yard run.
West Marion returns home to welcome Lumberton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (1-0) defeated North Forrest High School 21-6 Friday night.
Purvis will travel to Bay High School for a 7 p.m. Friday game. The Tigers (1-0) took a 42-30 victory Friday night.at West Harrison High School.
Mt. Olive 26, Loyd Star 12
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Eight Pirates rushed for 355 yards on 44 carries as they ran past the Hornets Thursday night.
Sophomore Quandarius Hubbard ripped through Loyd Star for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Hubbard also added a 2-point conversion run. Sophomore Marcus Baggett added 51 yards on 11 carries.
Junior free safety Javeon Gordon scored on a 45-yard interception return.
The Pirates (1-0) will travel to Mize High School at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Bulldogs (1-0) defeated West Lincoln High School Friday night 41-7 in their season opener.
FOREST, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 19-of-29 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns with an interception Thursday night as the Tartars avenged themselves against the team that denied them a Class 2A state championship in 2018.
The Rebels knocked off Taylorsville 21-7 this past December for the state title, a game that Keyes missed after suffering an ankle injury in the South State championship game.
Senior Jabez Griffith hauled in seven passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns and junior Jalon Clark had three receptions for 27 yards and a score.
Junior Jeffrey Pittman ran for 53 yards on 11 carries and also had a 47-yard touchdown catch.
Junior Travis Keyes led the Tartars’ ground game with 119 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Senior Zylon Hicks had 55 yards rushing on three carries.
The Tartars will remain on the road, traveling to Raleigh High School for a 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff. The Lions slept Friday night.
