Mississippi casinos gear up for year two of sports betting and football season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Year two of sports betting in Mississippi is just getting started. And it comes just as football season is gearing up for kick-off.
“Teasers, pleaser, parlays, straight bets, reverses...we’ve got it all,” said Ameristar Sports Book Manager Keith Hardy.
Ameristar is Vicksburg is gearing up for what proved to be the busiest season for year one of their sports book.
“We take in more bets on football than all the other sports combined,” noted Hardy.
They say both college and pro-football have been popular with some guests traveling from Louisiana, Alabama and Texas since Mississippi is the only Southern state with sports betting up and running.
“The number one thing they know is who they like and as long as they can come in, pick the team they like, we have an incredible staff here at Ameristar that can explain all the different types of wagers,” said Ameristar Vice President and General Manager Gerad Hardy.
Futures bets started as early as June and July here at Ameristar.
“Real popular...folks are coming down and saying I want to bet who’s going to win the Super Bowl or I want to bet who’s going to win the National Championship or I just want to bet how many games my team’s going to win,” said the Sports Book Manager.
Statewide, gross gaming revenues are up four-percent over last year. And more than 300-million in wagers have been wagered since sports betting was legalized in the state.
“We’re excited for year two because year one was really an introduction, if you will it was the honeymoon phase," said the VP and General Manager. "We think our guests are getting more and more used to the opportunity to be able to bet on those games. So we’re expecting for year two to be even better.”
With football being the predominant game statewide at the sports books, they say they expect an exciting atmosphere as the regional favorites kick-off in the coming days.
