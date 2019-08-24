Gametime - Week 1 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday night of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Seminary (19) Collins (14)
- West Jones (24) George County (16)
- West Marion (34) Purvis (0)
- Laurel (21) Poplarville (14)
- Lumberton (21) North Forrest (6)
- Northeast Jones (33) Franklin County (6)
- Jefferson Davis (24) D’Iberville (0)
- Columbia (59) Mendenhall (6)
- Heidelberg (38) Southeast Lauderdale (8)
- Enterprise (32) Richton (21)
- PCS (21) Escambia Academy (20) – OT
- FCAHS (33) Perry Central (6)
- Sumrall (39) South Jones (21)
- East Marion (26) Amite County (13)
- West Lincoln (7) Mize (35)
- Pearl River Central (17) Hancock (28)
- Greene County (14) Biloxi (34)
- Columbia Academy (12) Simpson Academy (20)
- Stone (13) Gulfport (48)
- Magee (32) Jefferson County (0)
- Tylertown (40) Port Gibson (12)
- South Choctaw Academy (12) Wayne Academy (7)
