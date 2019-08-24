Gametime - Week 1 of high school football

Gametime - Week 1
By Taylor Curet | August 24, 2019 at 1:12 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 1:12 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday night of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Seminary (19) Collins (14)
  • West Jones (24) George County (16)
  • West Marion (34) Purvis (0)
  • Laurel (21) Poplarville (14)
  • Lumberton (21) North Forrest (6)
  • Northeast Jones (33) Franklin County (6)
  • Jefferson Davis (24) D’Iberville (0)
  • Columbia (59) Mendenhall (6)
  • Heidelberg (38) Southeast Lauderdale (8)
  • Enterprise (32) Richton (21)
  • PCS (21) Escambia Academy (20) – OT
  • FCAHS (33) Perry Central (6)
  • Sumrall (39) South Jones (21)
  • East Marion (26) Amite County (13)
  • West Lincoln (7) Mize (35)
  • Pearl River Central (17) Hancock (28)
  • Greene County (14) Biloxi (34)
  • Columbia Academy (12) Simpson Academy (20)
  • Stone (13) Gulfport (48)
  • Magee (32) Jefferson County (0)
  • Tylertown (40) Port Gibson (12)
  • South Choctaw Academy (12) Wayne Academy (7)

