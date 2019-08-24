First Alert: Saturday night forecast

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-70s.
On Sunday and Monday, a tropical disturbance will bring a good rain threat to our area. There is a 70 percent chance on Sunday and a 60 percent chance on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both days and lows in the lower 70s.
By Tuesday we have a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around the 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s.
Expect a cold front to move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday resulting in slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 and in the upper 80s on Thursday.
Little if any rain is forecast For Thursday through the Saturday time frame with highs around 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
