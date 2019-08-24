Ellisville church improving veterans’ graves with help of local businesses

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville church is taking steps to improve a cemetery that includes the graves of several veterans.
The cemetery at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Dacetown Road contains the graves of about one dozen veterans. The church and some local businesses have partnered to make improvements, including the addition of flagpoles with individual service flags.
Friday afternoon, a program was held at the church to thank supporters and recognize the veterans who are buried there.
“A lot of times we overlook our veterans that have given so much to our country, and we’re overlooking them and they need to be recognized,” said Chandra Newberry, who was mistress of ceremonies for the event.
Chris Holifield, owner of H & H Welding, donated the flagpoles for the cemetery.
“It’s just something that everybody needs to do, we all need to get a hand in what’s going on here,” said Holifield
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing here,” said Donald Cooley, a veteran from Laurel who attended the program. “It’s quite a few veterans that’s buried in different grave sites that need to be recognized also.”
Church members are planning on building a pavilion, a walkway and add lighting at the cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.