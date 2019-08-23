Pine Belt Bereavement Support Group

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halcyon Hospice is offering a Bereavement Support group for the local community every month.
In September, the group invites the Pine Belt to Richton Public Library Conference Room or Hardy Street Baptist Church Activities Building. Each meeting lasts for about an hour and people can expect to gather from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s described as a support group that works together through grief. We talked with Account Executive Nicole Hinton about what the goal of the group is.
“Everybody doesn’t grieve the same way and just being together with other ones who are suffering just like you is very helpful, it’s comforting. And, you know, like I said, Hospice is not about just comforting the patient. It’s comforting the family,” said Hinton.
Daniel Sanford is one of the chaplains and he tells us how the program helps people dealing with grief.
“One of the things that I really wish that I could get more participation in is I do what’s called Art healing. And, basically a lot of people they won’t talk about their grief. But, if you give them some paper or if you give them some paints and a canvas, they can paint out those emotions. They can write out those emotions,” said Sanford.
If you would like to know more information about the support group meetings, RSVP at 601-336-5832.
