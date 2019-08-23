Lamar Park precinct up and running in time for runoffs

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who vote at the Lamar Park voting precinct will be able to vote at the same location during the runoff elections. This comes after a SUV smashed into the building during the primary election.
The Lamar Park voting precinct is now back up and running, just in time for the runoff election.
“We had a SUV sitting inside of this precinct two and a half weeks ago, but with our board of supervisors and their help, the department of buildings and grounds, all the men in there, they were able to get right on it and get to work. As you can see, we will be voting here next Tuesday. The facility is up and running like nothing ever happened," said Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins.
The overall process of fixing the building took about two weeks.
Hankins says measures will be taken to ensure voter safety in the future.
“We’re looking into that. It would be a little bit long term," said Hankins.
Hankins encourages all voters to pay attention and be careful when voting next week.
“We just advise people to be careful. It was just kind of a freak accident and we are fortunate that nobody was seriously injured. We did have one that had some minor injuries but nothing serious there," said Hankins.
Lamar County will be having it’s Republican runoff election on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.