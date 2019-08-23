First appointed Covington School superintendent to take office in January

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Covington County’s first appointed school superintendent is getting ready to start her new job on January 1.
Babette Duty will take over for Arnetta Crosby, the county's last elected superintendent.
A new Mississippi law effective this year requires all Mississippi superintendents to be appointed.
“This is my home,” Duty said. “I don’t want to be a superintendent, I want to be the superintendent of the Covington County School District. That’s a little different I would say, than most people who are applying across the state. This is home and so I would like to make my life’s work count at home.”
Duty is currently an assistant superintendent and has served in various other positions with the school district since 1993.
