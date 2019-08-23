First Alert: Grab your raincoat; scattered t-storms likely today

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temps low 70s. We'll start off the day with partly cloudy skies but grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Scattered T-Storms fire up later during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll watch this closely since High School Football begins tonight. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.