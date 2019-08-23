Carey men’s soccer smokes Texas Wesleyan, 7-1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Tim Doherty scored twice in less than a minute’s span in the first half as William Carey University men’s soccer team knocked off Texas Wesleyan University 7-1 Thursday night at Crusader Field.
Senior Caleb Counselman set up three goals by game’s end as Doherty, junior Pablo Varela Vasquez Frago and senor Paul Bracken each scored twice for the third-ranked Crusaders (2-0).
Frago got the four-goal first half underway three minutes into the game by heading in a Counselman throw-in.
Doherty then made it 3-0 with his double-dip and Bracken closed out the early scoring with his first goal of the game in the 37th minute of the first half.
In the second half, goals by Frago and Bracken were followed by Wesley Mburu Macharia’s capper for the Crusaders.
Carey outshot Texas Wesleyan 20-9.
The Crusaders return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday when they visit Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
