Bay Springs shuts out Stringer in season opener

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Bay Springs High School football coach Dan Brady liked much of what he saw Thursday night as the Bulldogs opened the season with a 40-0 victory over Stringer High School.
“Defensively, I think we’re ahead of the curve,” Brady said. “Offensively, we made a lot of mistakes, both line mistakes and skill (position) mistakes. We got behind the chains a lot because of some errors, and you can’t do that in the Wing-T (formation).
“We’re going to be fine, but we’ve got a long way to go. When (the Wing-T) gels and it clicks and it’s polished, that’s when it’s fun, but we are nowhere near that.”
Still between the Bulldogs stifling Stringer’s offense, the Bay Springs running game showed more than a few flashes to ruin the debut of first-year Red Devils head coach Morris Cascio.
“We only had three offensive touchdowns, and that’s a big deal,” Brady said. ”But Stringer’s a good team, and they’re going to be fine.
“They don’t have a lot of depth, but they’re well-coached and Coach Cascio and his staff do a good job.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Bay Springs junior running back Chase Wilson zipped 25 yards for the game’s first touchdown early in the second.
Freshman Tyrick Jones followed with a 67-yard touchdown run and after Stringer stopped the Bulldogs twice inside the red zone, it appeared Bay Springs would take a 14-0 lead into its locker room at halftime.
But the Red Devils fumbled at their own goal line and junior outside linebacker Eddie Payton recovered the football in the end zone for a 20-0 Bay Springs halftime lead.
It remained all Bulldog in the second half.
Junior defensive lineman Cornelius Keyes recovered another Red Devils’ fumble and returned the miscue 15 yards for a second score by Bay Springs’ defense. After Wilson tacked on a 2-point conversion run, the Bulldogs led 28-0 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Wilson opened the fourth quarter with a 25-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 lead and senior defensive back Marcus Ruffin sped 67 yards with a Bay Springs punt to wrap up the scoring.
Bay Springs (1-0) will travel to Forest High School at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Stringer (0-1) will host Clarkdale High School at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
