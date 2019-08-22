Woman killed in Hattiesburg hit-and-run identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman late Tuesday night. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim Thursday as Angela Rigney.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said Rigney was hit at Broadway Drive and 63rd Street around 11:22 p.m. and was found in the roadway after officers were called. Rigney was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Police said the driver in the deadly hit-and-run has yet to be found. If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
