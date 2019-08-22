USM students participate in tradition of painting Eagle Walk

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of incoming University of Southern Mississippi students came out to M.M. Roberts Stadium Wednesday for the painting of the Eagle Walk.
This has been a long tradition for the school. It started back in 1997 in hopes of creating new friendships and to become part of the Eagle family.
Students say the really enjoyed being a part of this.
“It feels great. It’s like, you’ve seen it throughout the years," said freshman Jenna Pellegria. “People post about it and then you get to finally do it yourself and it’s great. It just unites all of the freshmen and we get to hangout and meet new people."
“It’s just super fun being in the new environment with a bunch of people we just met," said freshman Hannah Horaist. “It was just fun doing something like this that’s a tradition. It’s different and new and it’s brought a lot of us together."
Classes start back next Wednesday.
